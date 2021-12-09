After the latest arctic treat I'm happy to report thawing temperatures are on the way next week with a run of 40s; models insist we will see 50s by the middle of next week, which seems like a meteorological disconnect, considering plowable snow is increasingly likely Friday. South metro will probably pick up more than north metro, but 3-8" from north to south across the Twin Cities seems like a realistic number by breakfast Saturday. No travel issues today. Small consolation.