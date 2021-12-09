More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Reusse: Gophers coach Johnson won't bask in success, ignore challenges ahead
After his first Big Ten game as a head coach Wednesday night, Ben Johnson — with plenty of conference experience as a player and assistant coach — will make sure his players know that their "cute and sexy" 7-0 start earned them nothing going forward.
Lynx
Reeve takes over as Team USA basketball coach, goal is more Olympic gold
Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve will continue in those roles while she leads the U.S. National Team in international tournaments that will build toward the 2024 Olympics in France.
Big Swings: Plowable Snowfall Friday - 50s Next Week?
After the latest arctic treat I'm happy to report thawing temperatures are on the way next week with a run of 40s; models insist we will see 50s by the middle of next week, which seems like a meteorological disconnect, considering plowable snow is increasingly likely Friday. South metro will probably pick up more than north metro, but 3-8" from north to south across the Twin Cities seems like a realistic number by breakfast Saturday. No travel issues today. Small consolation.
The Twins Beat
Twins lose Gabriel Maciel in minor league Rule 5 Draft
The native of Brazil was acquired from Arizona in the Eduardo Escobar trade.
Gophers
No. 19 Michigan State hands Gophers first loss of season, 75-67
Playing in front of a packed home crowd Wednesday didn't help Minnesota, which saw the Spartans shoot 6-for-11 from three-point range in the first half.