The Gophers men's basketball team will compete in the SoCal Challenge during Thanksgiving week for the 2022-23 season, the event announced Tuesday.

The 8-team multi-team event in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. is scheduled for November 21 and 23 with two divisions.

The Surf Division features the Gophers, UNLV, Southern Illinois, and Cal Baptist, while the Sand Division features Cal State Northridge, Central Michigan, Tennessee State, and High Point.

Last season, the inaugural SoCal Challenge was won by Fresno State and Utah Valley in their respective divisions.

Second-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson will have a nearly revamped roster after finishing 13-17 in his first season with his alma mater, but he returns leading scorer and rebounder Jamison Battle.

"We're looking forward to playing in the SoCal Challenge and facing some great competition Thanksgiving week," Johnson said. "We know our student-athletes will have a first-class experience at such a well-run national tournament. I'm excited for our Gophers fans to experience a fun, warm destination that they can travel to and enjoy."