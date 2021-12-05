STARKVILLE, Miss. – Ben Johnson couldn't have asked for a better start for his Gophers men's basketball team on the road Sunday at Mississippi State.

This was supposed to be the first time the first-year coach and the Big Ten's projected last-place team would be humbled playing an upper-echelon SEC squad picked to make the NCAA tournament.

So you can imagine how shocked the Humphrey Coliseum crowd was when the Gophers jumped out to a 14-point lead with six straight field goals to open the game.

As surprising as the undefeated 6-0 start under Johnson was entering Sunday, the Gophers really opened eyes around the country by beating Mississippi State 81-76.

Iverson Molinar, who scored a team-best 26 points, ignited the once dormant home crowd with consecutive three-point plays to tie the game 76-76 with under 40 seconds left.

The Gophers (7-0) called timeout with 37.8 seconds left and ran the clock down until Payton Willis answered Molinar's clutch play with one of his own nailing a dagger three-pointer from the top of the key. Willis, who finished with 24 points, then sealed it with two free throws with 10.2 seconds remaining.

For the second straight game, Minnesota came up with plays down the stretch to remain unbeaten.

Luke Loewe hit the game-winning putback in Tuesday's 54-53 win at Pittsburgh, which was the program's first true road victory since 2019-20. Now they've won back-to-back such games for the first time since victories at Purdue and Northwestern in January 2017.

The Bulldogs (6-2), who had only lost this year against Louisville in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving, were undefeated at home and 12-point favorites Sunday against Minnesota.

Loewe scored on a reverse layup on a backdoor cut for 14-0 Minnesota lead at the 15:12 mark for the Gophers, were down their top scoring bench player with Sean Sutherlin sidelined with a knee injury.

Mississippi State failed to score its first basket of the game until Tolu Smith's baseline jumper with 15:31 left. Smith, who averaged 15.3 points, was held to just seven points Sunday on 3-for-9 shooting.

Willis, who scored 12 points in the first half, had eight straight points for the Gophers to keep them in control in the first half until just before halftime.

Back-to-back threes for Mississippi State, including Garrison Brooks' 25-foot desperation heave at the buzzer pulled the Bulldogs within 35-32 at the break.

A major factor for the Gophers defensively was keeping the Bulldogs' size and athleticism in the frontcourt from becoming an insurmountable advantage. Senior big man Eric Curry not only matched the 6-11, 245-pound Smith's physicality, but he outplayed him with a season-best 12 points, five rebounds, and 6-for-6 shooting from the foul line.

In Tuesday's win at Pittsburgh, the Gophers shot their fewest free throws in a game (five) since 2015, but Curry hit four straight from the line to give his team a 74-64 lead with 4:40 remaining.

Mississippi State ranked second in the SEC with a plus-12.6 rebounding margin and outrebounded its Big Ten foe 42-27, which included scoring 17 on second-chance points.

There hasn't been much Johnson could do to stop opponents on the glass this year. But Battle has been a frontcourt mismatch stretching the floor. The 6-7 former DeLaSalle standout led Minnesota on a second-half surge with 15 of his 20 points after halftime.

The confidence the Gophers showed in the outset continued with seven three-pointers in the second half, including back-to-back contested shots from E.J. Stephens to make it 66-52 under 10 minutes to play.

Stephens and Loewe also combined for 23 points for the Gophers, who had finished with all five starters in double figures. They'll try to keep their record unblemished when early Big Ten play begins Wednesday against Michigan State at the Barn.