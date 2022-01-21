The Gophers men's basketball team is back from a COVID-19 pause and expects to play Saturday against Rutgers at Williams Arena, coach Ben Johnson said Friday.

"As of right now, we're preparing, we're prepping and expecting to play tomorrow," Johnson said. "Literally guys, it's hour to hour. If somebody comes in and they feel fine in the morning and they don't feel fine in the afternoon, and you wake up and have to test that's just how things go."

The Gophers (10-5, 1-5 in the Big Ten) postponed Wednesday's game at Penn State due to more COVID issues within their program. They fell below the minimum of seven scholarship players needed to participate earlier this week, per Big Ten rules.

Last Sunday, the Gophers had exactly seven scholarship players available in an 81-71 loss against Iowa at home after two assistants and four players were out due to injury, illness, and COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"We're not going to be the only team that has to face that," Johnson said. "The team that adjusts the best will be successful. The good thing for us is we're kind of used to this. We've had different practices all year because of numbers or because of injuries. That's not that big of an adjustment for us."

Senior starting center Eric Curry is still day-to-day with his status for Saturday after missing the last game with an ankle injury.

"With this type of injury you don't really push it," Johnson said. "He's done a little bit more every day. We just have to be really smart. I told Eric we need him for the long haul."

The Scarlet Knights (11-6, 5-2) had games canceled and postponed during nonconference play due to a COVID pause. But they returned to win six of their last seven games, including 48-46 at home Wednesday against the Hawkeyes.

Johnson's team started the season with a 10-0 record, but it hasn't won since Dec. 22 against Green Bay. That was before the Gophers had their game canceled Dec. 29 against Alcorn State due to the opponent's COVID issues.

The Gophers and Nittany Lions are still working with the Big Ten to reschedule their game. Minnesota plays Thursday against Ohio State and on the road Sunday against Wisconsin.