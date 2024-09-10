The chances seemed pretty high last month for Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson to secure the highest-rated recruit during his tenure, but four-star Wisconsin guard Amari Allen waited to announce his decision. That ended up being a bad sign.
Gophers’ four-star recruiting target Amari Allen picks Alabama instead
Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson was looking to add to his Class of 2025 after Amari Allen visited with recently committed Kai Shinholster last month.
Allen was high on the Gophers, but he committed to Alabama on Tuesday.
The 6-7, 195-pound senior from Ashwaubenon High near Green Bay was impressed with Minnesota’s program after his official visit late last month, but he still took an unofficial visit to Alabama the same week. The odds of the Crimson Tide stealing him away from Dinkytown grew bigger by the day.
“It was the hardest decision of my life,” Allen told the Star Tribune on Tuesday. “I really like Coach Ben and every coach there.”
In the Class of 2025, Allen is ranked No. 52 nationally by Rivals, No. 53 by Prep Hoops and No. 98 by 247Sports’ composite ranking. His other finalists included Central Florida, Mississippi State, Nevada and Wisconsin.
Allen is a combo guard with the size, athleticism and playmaking ability comparable to recent 6-6 freshman guard Cam Christie, who was selected in the second round in the 2024 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.
But Johnson started the U’s 2025 recruiting class off by landing another potential sleeper guard prospect with recently committed three-star 6-5 Philadelphia senior Kai Shinholster, who visited with Allen.
Shinholster said after his commitment that he “absolutely” could play with Allen, so that didn’t hurt the recruitment.
“Amari and I got to know each other on the visit,” he said. “We played in the same AAU circuit, so we kind of knew each other through that. I definitely could see playing with him in the future.”
Last week, the Gophers hosted 6-6 senior Keaton Wagler from Shawnee, Kan., on an official visit, but he also has scheduled a visit with Illinois for this weekend.
