Noon Sunday vs. Iowa • Williams Arena • FS1, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (7-15, 1-11 Big Ten) take a seven-game losing streak into Sunday's matchup with Iowa at Williams Arena. Ben Johnson's team returned from a five-day COVID-19 pause on Saturday, which included postponing an earlier game at Illinois until Feb. 20. In their last game, the Gophers suffered their second straight 35-point loss against Maryland at home. Their last three losses have been by a combined 90 points, including against Rutgers and Northwestern. Leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia (bone bruise) is questionable to play Sunday after missing the last four games. Minnesota's last win in the series against Iowa was 102-95 in overtime on Christmas Day in 2020.

Iowa update: The Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6) had their three-game winning streak end in Thursday's 87-73 loss at No. 1-ranked Purdue. Junior forward Kris Murray had 24 points in the loss. Murray, the twin brother of Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray, ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring (20.7 points per game) and fifth in rebounding (8.2). Iowa's four-game win streak in January was snapped after back-to-back road losses to Ohio State and Michigan State last month. The Hawkeyes have won five of the last six games against the Gophers, including three straight in the series.