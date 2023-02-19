8 p.m. Monday at Illinois • BTN, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (7-17, 1-13 Big Ten) were previously scheduled to play at Illinois on Feb. 7 before the game was postponed until Monday after COVID-19 issues within Minnesota's program. The rescheduled matchup makes Ben Johnson's team have four games within a seven-day span, which included Saturday's 76-69 loss against Penn State at home. But the next three games for the Gophers will be on the road, including Wednesday at Maryland and Saturday at Nebraska. Leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia returned Saturday after missing five games with a bone bruise injury. Garcia led the U with 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting and seven rebounds, but he also committed five turnovers in 31 minutes. In a 78-60 loss Jan. 16 against the Illini at home, Garcia led the Gophers with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, but he shot 6-for-14 from the field.

Illinois update: The Illini (17-9, 8-7) have lost three of their last four games, including 71-68 Saturday at Indiana. Illinois' leading scorer Terrence Shannon (17 points per game) missed the last game due to a concussion. Shannon's status for Monday's game against the Gophers is uncertain with him still under concussion protocol, Illini coach Brad Underwood said Sunday. Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer led the team with 24 points and eight rebounds against the Hoosiers. Illinois has five straight wins against the Gophers. Their last home loss against Minnesota in the series was in 2017.