The Gophers men's basketball team announced Tuesday that it will not be able to compete in Wednesday's game at Penn State due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Gophers (10-5, 1-5 in the Big Ten) lost 81-71 to Iowa on Sunday at Williams Arena playing without two assistants and four players due to COVID-19 protocol, illness, and injuries.

Starting senior center Eric Curry was sidelined with an ankle injury, but others out Sunday, included Danny Ogele, Sean Sutherlin, and Joey Kern.

Following more testing Monday, the Gophers dropped below the Big Ten's minimum of seven scholarship players available to play. Penn State and the Gophers will work with the league to reschedule the game.

The Gophers are scheduled to play again Saturday at home against Rutgers. They dealt with a postponed game against Illinois earlier in conference play due to COVID issues with the Illini program.