The start of Ben Johnson's third season as Gophers men's basketball coach is several months away, but his 2023-24 nonconference schedule is nearly complete.

The opportunity will be there to surpass last season's 9-22 record and second straight year finishing at the bottom of the Big Ten. A non-league schedule minus heavy hitters should allow Johnson's team to pick up wins and build confidence early.

The Gophers' season opener is Nov. 6 against Bethune Cookman at Williams Arena, according to documents obtained by the Star Tribune.

It will be the U's first game against an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) opponent since defeating North Carolina A&T in 2018. Two of Minnesota's games against Alcorn State were canceled after travel and health issues with the Acorns the last two seasons.

Prior to this year's opener, the Gophers play an exhibition game Nov. 2 vs. Division III Macalester, which finished fourth in the MIAC last season under coach Abe Woldeslassie.

Four days after a Nov. 10 matchup against Texas San Antonio, the Gophers play three games from Nov. 14-21 against Pine Bluff, Ball State and USC Upstate while hosting a multi-team event (MTE) at the Barn. The Gophers put this MTE together after backing out of the Main Event in Las Vegas, which includes Xavier, Washington and San Diego State.

Arguably the most entertaining venue the Gophers will play at before Big Ten play will be Nov. 26 against San Francisco at Chase Center, the home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors since 2019.

Other non-league games for the Gophers around a pair of early December Big Ten matchups are against New Orleans (Nov. 30), IUPUI (Dec. 12) and Maine (Dec. 29). Johnson's staff is still working on solidifying contracts with two more opponents before officially announcing the nonconference schedule this summer.

This year's non-league schedule is a much softer slate compared to last season, which included the Gophers playing high major opponents DePaul, Virginia, Tech and Mississippi State. They also lost to UNLV in the SoCal Challenge in California.

Junior forward Dawson Garcia, who led the Gophers in scoring and rebounding last season, headlines seven returning scholarship players, including sophomores Pharrel Payne, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Braeden Carrington.

Unofficial Gophers men's basketball 2023-24 nonconference schedule

Nov. 2 vs. Macalester (exhibition)

Nov. 6 vs. Bethune Cookman

Nov. 10 vs. Texas San Antonio

Nov. 14-21 vs. Pine Bluff, Ball State and USC Upstate in MTE

Nov. 26 vs. San Francisco at Golden State Warriors' Chase Center

Nov. 30 vs. New Orleans

Dec. 12 s. IUPUI

Dec. 29 vs. Maine