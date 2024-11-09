Gophers play it down to final seconds, escape with home victory over Nebraska Omaha in men’s basketball
Four free throws inside the last minute settled it. Gophers guard Mike Mitchell Jr. left the game injured. Dawson Garcia, despite foul trouble, scored 24 points.
Dawson Garcia again showed off his star power, but foul trouble and another injury to a key player made the second game of the season come down to the final minute for the Gophers men’s basketball team in a 68-64 win Saturday against Nebraska Omaha at Williams Arena.
Garcia, who finished with a game-high 24 points, made one of two free throws to make it 66-64 with 40.2 seconds left. After the Gophers came up with a critical defensive stop, Lu’Cye Patterson made two free throws to give his team a four-point cushion with 19.6 seconds remaining.
Coming off his 30-point performance in the opener against Oral Roberts, Garcia watched the Gophers struggle to find offensive rhythm without him and trail 33-30 at halftime. The Gophers shot 8-for-23 from the field in the first half outside of Garcia.
In the second half, starting guard Mike Mitchell Jr. went down awkwardly after a missed layup around the 15-minute mark. Mitchell didn’t return to the bench after failing to put weight on his lower left leg as he exited.
A big blow with foul trouble hit when Garcia went to bench with his fourth foul with Omaha leading 53-50 with 8:19 remaining. The Gophers desperately needed a spark, and they got it from Isaac Asuma and Trey Edmonds. Asuma’s three-pointer and Edmonds’ free throws helped them take the lead 59-57 with five minutes left.
Brennan Rigsby’s dunk then capped a 7-0 run for a 61-57 advantage, but the Gophers’ lead shrunk to just a point with less than a minute left.
What does it mean?
The team’s only returning guard from last season, Mitchell was the player most likely to replace Elijah Hawkins at point guard, especially after nine assists in the 80-57 opening win against Oral Roberts.
The Gophers are deeper in the backcourt this season, but Mitchell’s experience in the system was crucial with Patterson and Rigsby as first-year starters. Asuma not playing like a typical freshman could make a difference with his playing time increasing.
The Gophers dodged a bullet Saturday. They haven’t lost to a nonleague opponent outside of the major conferences since falling to Milwaukee on Dec. 23, 2015. They also lost to South Dakota and South Dakota State that season.
MVP?
Several players had to step up to fill the scoring void with Garcia in foul trouble, but he still put up 14 of his 24 points in the second half Saturday. The 6-11 senior shot 9-for-16 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds.
Another notable performance came from Edmonds, who finished with 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting off the bench. The 6-10, 250-pound Texas San Antonio native gave the Gophers an inside presence with Garcia on the bench.
Injury update
The Gophers played their second game without 6-8, 260-pound junior Frank Mitchell, who started at center for their first two exhibition games. Mitchell is expected to be cleared for contact Monday and could make his debut soon. Senior guards Tyler Cochran (foot) and Caleb Williams (sick) also missed Saturday’s game.
Up next
The Gophers continue the six-game homestand to open the season by hosting North Texas on Wednesday and Yale on Saturday at the Barn.
The Gophers lost their second match in a row against a conference newcomer, and coach Keegan Cook called the level of play “maybe a little more than I was expecting, honestly.”