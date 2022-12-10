GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. vs. Mississippi State • Big Ten Network, KTLX 1130-AM

Gophers update: The Gophers (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten) are trying to avoid their first five-game losing streak before January since the 2006-07 season. After playing four straight games away from home, Minnesota returned Thursday and fell 90-75 in its Big Ten home opener against Michigan. Sunday's game against No. 23 Mississippi State will be the fifth high major opponent so far this season and fourth in a row. Ben Johnson's team is 0-4 this season against major conference foes, including DePaul, Virginia Tech and Purdue. Last season, Johnson won 81-76 at Mississippi State behind a combined 44 points from Payton Willis and Jamison Battle.

Mississippi State update: The Bulldogs (8-0) are off to a hot start in the first year under Chris Jans, who went to three NCAA tournaments and won 122 games at New Mexico State. Jans inherited a team that went 18-16 last season before Ben Howland was fired after his seventh season. Mississippi State ranks No. 2 nationally in scoring defense (49.6 points) only behind Houston, the top-ranked team in the country. Big man Tolu Smith leads the team with 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, which includes highs of 26 points and 16 boards.