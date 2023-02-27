The Big Ten was unable to reschedule the postponed Gophers men's basketball game at Michigan State from Feb. 15 and declared the game a no-contest, the Spartans announced Monday.

On Feb. 13, a gunman killed three Michigan State students and wounded five others on Michigan State's East Lansing campus, leading to the postponement of most Spartans sporting events that week.

Two home games remain on the Gophers' regular-season schedule — on Thursday vs. Rutgers and Sunday vs. Wisconsin. They are riding a 12-game losing streak and sit 7-20 overall, 1-16 in the Big Ten.

Michigan State returned to the court last Tuesday against Indiana. The Spartans also have two games remaining, Tuesday at Nebraska and Saturday vs. Ohio State.

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament starts March 8 in Chicago.