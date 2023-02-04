Saturday: 8 p.m. vs. Maryland • Big Ten Network, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (7-14, 1-10 Big Ten) are trying to avoid their first seven-game losing streak in the regular season since 2020-21. In their last two games, the U has given up a combined 171 points, including a 90-55 loss Wednesday at Rutgers. The 35-point loss was the largest margin in defeat for the program since 2001. But the Gophers were without leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia, who missed his third straight game with a bone bruise. Garcia's status for Saturday against Maryland is a game-time decision. Freshman Joshua Ola-Joseph, who averages 7.3 points per game, led the team with a season-high 17 points and eight rebounds vs. Rutgers. The Gophers are 0-7 vs. Maryland since their last win in the series in 2017.

Maryland update: The Terrapins (15-7, 6-5) are coming into the Barn on Saturday with some momentum after ending Indiana's five-game win streak in a 66-55 victory on Tuesday. In Maryland's six conference wins this season, Jahmir Young has averaged 23 points, including 30 points vs. Ohio State and 26 vs. Michigan last month. Young, a 6-1 senior guard, averaged 19.6 points last season before transferring from Charlotte. First-year Maryland coach Kevin Willard spent 12 seasons at Seton Hall, which included five NCAA tournament appearances.