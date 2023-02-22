GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Wednesday: 6 p.m. at Maryland • Big Ten Network, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota (7-18, 1-14 Big Ten) lost its 10th consecutive game Monday night, falling 78-69 at Illinois. Jamison Battle's season-high 31 points and Dawson Garcia's 18 points for Minnesota couldn't match five Illini players in double figures. It was the sixth loss in the Big Ten by single digits for the Gophers, including the second in a row. Next up are the Terrapins, who crushed the Gophers 81-46 on Feb. 4. It was the second-worst Gophers' home loss in team history, behind a 39-point loss to UCLA with John Wooden and Lew Alcindor in 1968. Garcia and freshman Braeden Carrington were sidelined that night, but they are now both back from injuries.

Maryland update: The Terrapins (18-9, 9-7) were one of five teams tied for fourth place in the Big Ten as of Monday's games. They've won six of the last eight games, including 68-54 against then-No. 3 Purdue at home on Feb. 16. The following game, though, Maryland suffered a letdown, falling 70-66 at Nebraska after shooting just 33% from the field. Sophomore Julian Reese had 16 points and 16 rebounds in the loss to the Cornhuskers. Reese also led Maryland with 16 points in the win earlier this season at Minnesota.