Gophers men’s basketball injury update: Lu’Cye Patterson likely to make debut

Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson expects potential starting guard Lu’Cye Patterson to make his debut in the final exhibition game Tuesday night against Hamline at Williams Arena.
Patterson, a Minneapolis native and Charlotte transfer, missed the Oct. 19 exhibition win against Bemidji State with a shoulder injury. Fellow senior guard Femi Odukale is still recovering from a minor hip issue.
“We’re hoping to get Lu’Cye in the mix with this game,” Johnson said before practice Monday. “Femi will still be day-to-day, but it’s nothing serious. I think it’s more with the contact piece I want to make sure.”
Patterson could be an option to share point guard duties with returning starter Mike Mitchell Jr. Patterson, a 6-2, 210-pound former Minnesota Prep standout, averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season as an All-American Conference performer.
“Lu’Cye can score the ball at all three levels,” Mitchell said after the first exhibition game. “He’s an underrated passer.”
How will the Gophers backcourt look different against Hamline? Someone will likely not get as much playing time, according to Johnson.
“The challenge is you’re adding a piece with Lu’Cye,” Johnson said. “I want to get everybody on film. I want to give everybody a shot and also just kind of see where we’re at. The minutes will probably fluctuate a lot more this game adding a couple more bodies.”
In the first exhibition game, Oregon transfer Brennan Rigsby had 17 points in the starting backcourt with Mitchell, who had a team-high 19 points and eight assists. They combined for seven of the team’s nine three-pointers.
“We do have a couple people out, but I feel like we all play the same way,” Rigsby said after the Bemidji State win. “It’s not really a big deal if you plug in another person here or there.”
The 6-6 Odukale from New Mexico State figures to be able to help the Gophers at all three perimeter spots when healthy this season.
Johnson might not have his perimeter rotation figured out — with Mitchell, Rigsby, Patterson, Odukale, sophomore Kadyn Betts and freshman Isaac Asuma — before the Nov. 6 season opener against Oral Roberts.
Betts had six points in 20 minutes starting on the wing. Asuma was one of the most impressive newcomers in his Gophers debut with eight points, eight assists and two blocks off the bench against Bemidji State.
Johnson said returning scoring leader and senior forward Dawson Garcia might not play more than 20 minutes against Hamline. The Gophers want to allow other newcomers to get comfortable in an extended role.
“Guys who are going to be able to provide something off the bench,” Johnson added. “Once you get into play early in the year, you’re probably going to start with more guys getting an opportunity. You’re looking at hopefully that nine or 10-mark [with the player rotation].”
Four-star, 6-6 SoCal Academy senior Jacob Ross will announce his college decision Thursday afternoon after visiting the Gophers last week.