Blowout losses to begin Big Ten competition in early December brought up questions whether Ben Johnson had a Gophers basketball team that could even be competitive in the conference this season.

Four straight losses made the Gophers the last winless team in the league play, but their last three Big Ten games entering Monday were decided by single digits. They proved they could be competitive.

The first Big Ten victory last week at Ohio State showed this was a different Gophers team since the start of the Big Ten play. Some of their old issues resurfaced, though, in Monday night's 78-60 loss against Illinois at Williams Arena.

Dawson Garcia, who had a career-high tying 28 points in the win at Ohio State, had been the giving Johnson's team the offensive punch it needed to compete on a nightly basis in the league.

Garcia, a former Prior Lake standout and North Carolina transfer, led the Gophers (7-9, 1-5 in the Big Ten) with 17 points, but he couldn't match the impact of Illini forwards Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja, who combined for 30 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

The Illini (13-5, 4-3) were also winless to start Big Ten play at 0-3, but they were sparked by Baylor transfers Dainja, a former Park Center standout, and Mayer during a three-game win streak going into Monday's matchup.

In last week's win against Michigan State, Dainja and Mayer combined for 39 points and eight blocks, which was a sign of the type of impact they could have against Garcia and company.

The Gophers, who face another daunting interior matchup hosting Purdue and Zach Edey on Thursday, were held to 36% shooting and beaten up in rebounding margin (50-29) and points in the paint (54-28).

Joshua Ola-Joseph's putback gave the Gophers early hope with a 30-29 lead with 2:25 left in the opening period. The Illini still managed to take control 35-32 at halftime after two straight three-pointers from Mayer, who had 10 of his team-high 19 points in the first half to lead all scorers.

The Gophers took the lead again 36-35 early in the second half after Garcia and Jamison Battle opened with back-to-back jumpers, but the momentum shifted just as quickly.

Before picking up his third foul, Dainja converted a three-point play to ignite a 12-0 Illinois run that the Gophers never recovered from in the second half and frustration set in.

Ola-Joseph was called for a flagrant foul after an elbow on Terrance Shannon Jr., which led to two free throws for a 70-47 lead.

Battle, who finished with just eight points in 27 minutes, left the game with 2:56 after crumbling to the floor on a defensive possession. A tough ending to a disappointing follow-up performance for the Gophers after their best win of the season last week in Columbus.