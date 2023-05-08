Howard transfer Elijah Hawkins added depth to the Gophers' backcourt with a commitment Monday to play for coach Ben Johnson next season.

The 5-11, 150-pound sophomore point guard led the Bison in points (12.9), assists (6.0), steals (1.7) and three-point percentage (46.6) last season. Hawkins started 55 of 59 games in his career.

The Washington D.C. native ended the season with 12 points, eight assists and seven turnovers in an NCAA tournament first round loss to Kansas. Hawkins led the nation with 4.0 turnovers per game, but Howard also played an unconventional style.

The Gophers (9-22 last season) already landed two transfers in the spring signing period with 6-11, 315-pound former Washington State center Jack Wilson and former Pepperdine point guard Mike Mitchell Jr.

Johnson had to reload after losing four players to the transfer portal this spring, including starters Jamison Battle, Ta'Lon Cooper and Jaden Henley. The Gophers return leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia.