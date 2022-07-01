Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson received his first commitment for the Class of 2023 on Friday, when Colorado native Kadyn Betts announced he's heading to Minnesota.
Betts, a 6-8, 190-pound power forward, is ranked as the nation's 87th best recruit in his class by PrepHoop.com. He also had reported offers from Nebraska and Colorado State and had had drawn heavy interest from Iowa, Utah and Virginia Tech, according to 247Sports.com.
Betts will be a senior this fall at Huntington Prep in Huntington, West Va. He visited the Gophers this spring.
"1000% Committed!!!" Betts tweeted. "Huge thanks to my coaches, and family for supporting and helping me throughout this journey!!"
