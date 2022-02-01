GOPHERS GAMEDAY

6 p.m. Purdue • Williams Arena • Big Ten Network, 100.3-FM

Preview: The Gophers (11-7, 2-7 Big Ten) have struggled to find consistency in the Big Ten with six losses in the past seven games, including 66-60 Sunday at Wisconsin. The defeat in Madison was the U's fourth loss against a ranked opponent this season. Fourth-ranked Purdue (18-3, 7-3) enters Wednesday's game having lost the past two meetings at the Barn, including 71-68 while ranked No. 24 last season. The Boilermakers started this season with a 2-3 record in the Big Ten after being ranked No. 1, but they've turned things around, winning six of seven games, including 81-78 on Sunday against Ohio State.

Players to watch: Senior captains Payton Willis and Eric Curry were back together again on the court Sunday against the Badgers. Willis had a slow start, but he scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the second half. Curry, who missed the previous three games with a left ankle injury, had eight points and six rebounds in 34 minutes. Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey had 21 points against Ohio State, most notably the winning three-pointer with less than a second remaining.

Numbers: The Gophers have beaten a top-five opponent the past two seasons at the Barn. They beat No. 4 Iowa 102-95 in double overtime last season and won 84-71 against No. 3 Ohio State in 2019-20.