GOPHERS GAMEDAY

7 p.m. vs. Ohio State • Williams Arena • ESPN, 100.3 FM

Preview: The Gophers (11-5, 2-5 in the Big Ten) hope to get some key missing pieces back after playing shorthanded in Saturday's 68-65 win against Rutgers. Three starters were sidelined, but coach Ben Johnson could see both leading scorer Jamison Battle and starting guard E.J. Stephens return Thursday. Battle is officially a game-time decision coming off a non-COVID illness; Stephens is already cleared health and safety protocol to play. Ohio State (12-4, 5-2) hasn't played since Jan. 18 after a game was postponed against Nebraska. The Buckeyes beat the Gophers 79-75 in the Big Ten tournament opening round last season in Indianapolis, but they haven't won at Williams Arena since 2015.

Players to watch: Senior Charlie Daniels and freshman Treyton Thompson played season highs in minutes Saturday starting in place of Battle and senior Eric Curry (ankle). Daniels had six rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes. Thompson had 10 points and six rebounds in 40 minutes. Ohio State big man E.J. Liddell is having a career year, averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and shooting 51.2% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range. But Liddell had just 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting in a 77-60 loss last year in Minneapolis.

Numbers: The Gophers shot 13-for-24 from three-point range Saturday, and Payton Willis' eight threes tied the school record held by four players. Willis was named co-Big Ten player of the week Monday.