BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Gophers had only won at Indiana's Assembly Hall three times in the last two decades, but first-year coach Ben Johnson was already part of one of those victories as a player in 2004.

Johnson was trying to become the first Gophers coach since Tubby Smith in 2012 to win in Bloomington, Ind. But the Gophers couldn't overcome a rare early three-point barrage from the Hoosiers in a 73-60 loss Sunday afternoon.

The Gophers (10-3, 1-3 in the Big Ten) were led by Jamison Battle and Payton Willis, who combined for 37 points, including 23 points in the second half.

But the Big Ten's top three-point defense overall this season wasn't on its game. The Gophers ranked fifth nationally only allowing opponents to shoot 25.8% from long distance, but the Hoosiers (11-3, 3-2) hit seven of their nine threes in the first half Sunday.

Indiana had just two three-pointers in an upset win vs. No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday. After exploding for 27 points vs. the Buckeyes, Trayce Jackson-Davis had just 13 points Sunday, but he didn't need a dominant performance with the Hoosiers getting four others in double figures.

The Gophers were down 12 points early in the second half, but they took the lead using a 18-5 run that was sparked by Willis, who had 12 of his 18 points in the second half.

Willis and Battle, who finished with 19 points, exchanged baskets during a 13-2 run that gave Minnesota a 47-46 advantage after a layup from Battle at the 12:25 mark.

The Gophers' rally wasn't enough after taking their last lead at 49-48 following E.J. Stephens' two free throws with just over 11 minutes left.

Former Northwestern player Miller Kopp gave the Hoosiers back the lead for good (51-49) with his first basket on a three-pointer. Kopp was the fourth different Indiana player to score from long distance Sunday.

In Minnesota's first two losses, Michigan State and Illinois combined to shoot 16-for-35 combined (45.7%) from beyond the arc. That was glaringly different from when Johnson's team held Michigan to 3-for-18 shooting from deep in the Dec. 11 upset win in Ann Arbor.

Compounding the Gophers' problems are the fact they were also struggling to shoot from three as well. Although they've improved in three-point percentage from last season (28.4 to 35.5), the Gophers were just 9-for-38 combined in losses to the Illini and Spartans.

That appeared to carry over to Sunday early with the Gophers shooting just 2-for-13 in the first half.

On the other side, Indiana entered the matchup only making 6.4 threes a game this year, good for just 12th in the conference. But Rob Phinisee had 12 of his 13 points on 4-for-8 three-point shooting to help the Hoosiers lead 39-29 at halftime.

Johnson and the Gophers surprised the country starting the season 10-0, but they've been humbled so far with three losses in four games to open Big Ten play.

After a 13-day break between games, Johnson saw his team show up uninspired after Christmas with a 76-53 loss Tuesday against Illinois at Williams Arena. Illini 7-footer Kofi Cockburn was unstoppable with 29 points, which made the U weary of facing Indiana's 6-9 Jackson-Davis next.

The Gophers will try to snap their three-game Big Ten losing streak with a rematch Wednesday at Michigan State, which defeated them 75-67 on Dec. 8 in Minneapolis.