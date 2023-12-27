Gophers sophomore guard Braeden Carrington is back from his leave of absence to deal with his mental health and progressing toward playing again, coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday.

The Gophers (9-3) announced Carrington's indefinite leave of absence on Dec. 12 after his social media posts about focusing on himself. Johnson said he will practice with the team, but he is not expected to play Friday against Maine.

"Yesterday was the first day in three weeks where I could tell he was in a good spot," Johnson said. "In terms of just [being] happy and in a good place, smile on his face."

The 6-4 Brooklyn Park native started all 10 games for Johnson's team this season before missing the 101-65 victory Dec. 12 over IUPUI at Williams Arena. Carrington averaged 5.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, and he was the Gophers' best perimeter defender.

After taking a break from the team, Carrington was honored at his alma mater during Park Center's win Dec. 15 vs. Armstrong. The former Minnesota Mr. Basketball was joined at the game by his Gopher teammates and coaches.

"My heart isn't all there for basketball, and I didn't want to hurt the team," Carrington told the Star Tribune about part of the reason why he left.

But Carrington also shared a message to other athletes going through mental health struggles, "don't be afraid to speak up."

"I was one of those people who thought you could just tough it out," Carrington told the Star Tribune. "There are a lot more people behind me than I would've thought."

The Gophers also defeated Ball State 80-63 on Dec. 21 without Carrington, but Johnson said he was still working out at the facility and around the program during his leave.

"He's never batted an eye; he's been two feet in," Johnson said about Carrington's commitment to the program. "He's got to get his conditioning back. I want him to go through a week of practice before he would go compete. That's the only reason why I'm choosing to hold him out [Friday]."