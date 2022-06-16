Border rival Iowa is one of three Big Ten opponents the Gophers men's basketball team plays only at home in the regular season in 2022-23, according to Thursday's conference opponent release.

Indiana, Penn State, and Iowa appear once on Minnesota's Big Ten schedule next year with their lone matchup at Williams Arena. The last time the Gophers and Hawkeyes only met once in the regular season was in 2018-19.

The Gophers, who finished 13-17 in coach Ben Johnson's first season in 2021-22, also face Michigan State, Ohio State, and Northwestern only on the road in Big Ten play.

The seven schools on the U's Big Ten home and road regular season schedule are Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

The dates and times for the Gophers Big Ten schedule and the entire nonconference schedule for 2022-23 will be announced later this summer. The 2023 Big Ten tournament will be held March 8-12 at the United Center in Chicago.

2022-23 Gophers men's basketball Big Ten opponents

Home & Away – Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin

Home Only – Indiana, Iowa and Penn State

Away Only – Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State