7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3M Arena at Mariucci

TV, radio: BSN Friday, BTN Saturday; 103.5-FM, 1130-AM both days

Gophers update: No. 2-ranked Minnesota (17-6-1, 11-2-1 Big Ten, 34 points) will try to build on its 10-point lead in the Big Ten standings. The Wolverines are sixth in the conference but rated eighth nationally. The line of Jimmy Snuggerud (12 goals, 17 assists, 29 points), Logan Cooley (12-16-28) and Matthew Knies (13-11-24) paces the Gophers offense. Defenseman Luke Mittelstadt is won't play because of an injury suffered at Notre Dame.

Michigan at a glance: The Wolverines (13-8-1, 5-7, 15 points) split their past three series. Center Adam Fantilli (11-18-29) is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2023 NHL draft, while forwards Mackie Samoskevich (13-11-24) and Rutger McGroarty (9-11-20 and defenseman D Luke Hughes (3-17-20) are already first-round picks. Goalie Erik Portillo (13-8-1, 2.95, .910) allowed 10 goals against the Gophers in November.