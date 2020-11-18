Calling himself “99 percent” back to normal, Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko revealed Wednesday that he contracted COVID-19 in mid-October and missed a week of practice because of it.

“It beat me up pretty good,” Motzko said of his situation, which was first reported by The Athletic. “I knew through the whole time I would be fine, but I never wanted to give it to anybody, and I’m pretty sure that I didn’t. Nobody in my immediate family got it. … That was my No. 1 goal: I just do not want to give it to anybody.”

Motzko, whose team opens the season on Thursday and Friday against Penn State at 3M Arena at Mariucci, said he dealt with a headache and persistent flu-like symptoms before being diagnosed. He missed a week of practice in October and was away from the university for another week during which the team was off. He kept himself away from his family for a week. He also said he didn’t have breathing issues.

Motzko said he couldn’t be 100% certain, but he believes he contracted the virus while “being a parent, chasing my kid around,” adding that he didn’t believe he contracted it at the university.

Motzko, 59, said he still has some minor symptoms. “I’m tired at the end of the day, but it’s getting better every day,” he said. “I still have a little cough.

“I experienced it firsthand, and I was fortunate that I wasn’t one of the real unlucky ones,” he added. “It nailed me pretty good, so I’ve got respect for it.’’