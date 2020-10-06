Men’s hockey for the Gophers and other six members of the Big Ten will begin as soon as Nov. 13, the conference announced Tuesday in unveiling its plans for the 2020-21 season. Key points include:

* Big Ten teams will play a 24-game conference schedule, with four games against each of the other six opponents.

* Big Ten teams will play four nonconference games each against Arizona State, with each game at a Big Ten venue. Arizona State, an independent team, has agreed to use the same COVID-19 testing protocols as the Big Ten.

* Big Ten teams won’t be allowed to play nonconference games against other opponents in the regular season, multiple sources with knowledge of the Big Ten’s decision told the Star Tribune. That means rivalries such as the Gophers vs. North Dakota will not played in the 2020-21 regular season.

* Big Ten teams will follow the same medical protocols that were developed by the conference’s Return to Competition Task Force and announced Sept. 16, 2020, including daily antigen testing and enhanced cardiac screening.

* The conference will return to a single-site tournament from March 18-20, with all seven teams participating at a site to be determined.

“We can’t wait to drop the puck on the 100th season of Gopher Hockey. We’ve asked our guys for patience and diligence as this process has unfolded, and they’ve been amazing. Now we finally have a good idea of when we’ll be playing, and I have no doubt that the team will be ready to go when the time comes,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said in a statement. “We are certainly appreciative of the Big Ten’s commitment through this process, and we will work with the conference to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes throughout the season.”

Red Berenson, special advisor to the commissioner on hockey operations, said in a statement: “The 2020-21 schedule and the modified Big Ten Tournament format have been structured in a way that maximizes flexibility for the season. The opportunity to return to competition in mid-November and the scheduling agreement with Arizona State is an exciting time for Big Ten Hockey.”

The full schedule, including times and TV designations, will be announced later.