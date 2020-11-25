The Gophers men’s hockey team enjoyed a mostly stress-free existence on the ice in the season’s first three games, outscoring Penn State and Ohio State by a combined 11-4 in a trio of victories. Minnesota held the lead in 136 of the 180 minutes played in those contests.

Tuesday night, however, stress for the eighth-ranked Gophers came in the form of a game against Ohio State that was separated by one goal for most of three periods at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

They passed this stress test.

Scott Reedy scored early in the first period, Nathan Burke added a goal in the third, and Jack LaFontaine made it stand up with 22-save shutout – the first of his career -- as the Gophers defeated the Buckeyes 2-0 to sweep the series and remain undefeated.

Minnesota, sitting atop the Big Ten with 12 points, is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2014-15 season and is 4-0 in conference play since the 2011-12 squad began the WCHA season with a 6-0 mark.

The Gophers, playing their fourth game in six days, quickly took a 1-0 lead at 1:53 of the first period on Reedy’s third goal of the season.

Reedy took a great cross-ice pass from Brannon McManus from the Minnesota blue line, entered the Ohio State zone and blasted a shot. Goalie Tommy Nappier got a piece of the puck, but it trickled behind him for the goal. Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik challenged the play for too many men on the ice, but a video review upheld the goal.

The Gophers applied heavy pressure at the 6-minute mark and got their first power play at 6:39 when Buckeyes winger Matt Cassidy was called for cross-checking. Sampo Ranta had a shot in tight midway through the man advantage, but Nappier smothered a loose puck by laying on it. Ohio State (0-2) killed the penalty as Nappier made three saves.

The Gophers outshot Ohio State 15-6 in the first period and won 10 of 16 faceoffs.

The Gophers went on their second power play at 7:57 of the second when Buckeyes winger Jaedon Leslie was called for tripping. The first good scoring chance on the power play went to the Buckeyes, when Cassidy stripped the puck from Jackson LaCombe at the blue line and skated in all alone on LaFontaine. The Gophers goalie, however, made a pad save to preserve the lead.

Freshman Mason Nevers led a two-on-one rush with 1:35 left in the second, but Nappier smothered his shot. With 50 seconds left, LaFontaine gloved a hard snap shot by Tate Singleton, and the period ended with the Gophers up 1-0.

Ohio State carried play to start the third, and at 2:56 Gophers defenseman Ben Brinkman was called for holding and Ohio State winger Matthew Jennings was called for embellishment. Midway through the four-on-four, the Gophers Sammy Walker and Blake McLaughlin had a two-on-none breakaway, but Nappier made the first save on Walker and denied McLaughlin’s rebound attempt.

The Gophers finally got some separation at 11:54 of the third when Ben Meyers skated around the net and took a shot. Burke pumped the rebound past Nappier for a 2-0 lead.

Ohio State pulled Nappier for an extra attacker with 2:43 left but couldn’t get the puck past LaFontaine.