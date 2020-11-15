The Gophers men’s basketball team returned to practice Saturday after pausing team activities because of COVID-19, a source told the Star Tribune.

Multiple players on both the men’s and women’s basketball teams had tested positive for the coronavirus, but they had no serious symptoms.

The Gophers men announced Tuesday that team activities were on pause, but the women had already started practicing again since last Friday.

Richard Pitino’s team is preparing to open its season Nov. 25 against Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Gophers athletes who test positive enter protocol and quarantine, but they communicate with the medical staff. They must undergo additional testing and be cleared by a physician before returning to activities.

MARCUS FULLER

No fans at Wolves games

When the NBA season opens next month, the Timberwolves won’t have any fans in attendance at Target Center for at least the first part of the season because of the coronavirus, chief operating officer Ryan Tanke said Saturday.

Tanke said the Wolves will continue to work with state and local health officials and is hopeful they can allow some fans in the arena at some point in the season.

“We can’t wait until we can bring them back,” Tanke said. “It’s got to be safety first and we got to make sure that we’re following both local government and league protocols to do so when and if it becomes safe to do so.”

Tanke wasn’t sure how long fans won’t be allowed in the arena, but added that it would be a gradual ramp up of fans if they are allowed in at some point. He said the team is working on getting a limited number of family and friends of players into the building for games.

“Our hope is that as the schedule comes out and as the season structure becomes clear that we’ll be able to start the season with some limited number of family inside the building,” Tanke said. “And then we’ve got a plan in place that when it becomes safe to do so to begin scaling additional fans into the building in a socially distanced environment.”

Tanke added that those who purchased season tickets for the 2020-21 season will have those options deferred to the 2021-22 season and those fans would have first access to any seat locations that open up this season. But Tanke added: “We’re not going to force anybody into a season they may not be comfortable with so many unknowns.”

CHRIS HINE