Richard Pitino didn't have answers to several burning questions about his Gophers men's basketball program to finish the regular season in last Saturday's 77-70 overtime loss vs. Rutgers.

In an ideal world, Pitino would have his roster at full strength heading into the Big Ten tournament Wednesday in Indianapolis. Instead not having injured starters Liam Robbins and Gabe Kalscheur might make it tough to make a run.

The 13th-seeded Gophers (13-14) are trying not to use injuries as an excuse for their seven-game losing streak heading into Wednesday's conference tournament opener vs. Northwestern, but it's hard to ignore.

"I look at any team in our league," Pitino said recently, "if you took two of their best players off the team, they probably wouldn't be the same."

Here are the four biggest issues for the Gophers going into this week's Big Ten tournament:

Injury status for key players

Robbins, a 7-foot junior center, ended the regular season as the first Gophers player to finish as the Big Ten's leader in blocks (2.8) in conference games since Reggie Lynch in 2016-17.

The Drake transfer combined for seven blocks even playing hurt with a sprained ankle his last three games, most recently with four blocks in 14 minutes Feb. 20 vs. Illinois. Pitino said Robbins would be reevaluated Monday and Tuesday to see if he can return after being out four games.

Kalscheur's recovery timetable was 3-4 weeks after surgery to repair a broken finger on his right shooting hand Feb. 19. Pitino hinted there was a small chance his junior co-captain and top perimeter defender could fight his way back, but it didn't sound likely for Wednesday.

Junior guard Both Gach and Kalscheur were both starters in the backcourt earlier this season, but they've been replaced by freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. and sophomore Tre' Williams. Gach is playing with severe foot pain, but Pitino said he might need offseason surgery.

Pitino's predicament

Could Pitino be coaching his last game with the Gophers in the Big Ten tournament? He's expected to talk to athletic director Mark Coyle once the season is over, but it's tough to say when that will be.

Minnesota's overall record is below .500, so the chances are slim for any postseason opportunities beyond the conference tournament. Unless the team makes a deep run in Indianapolis.

Three or four wins would put the Gophers either in the semifinals (last appearance in 2019) or championship game (only appearance in 2010). That assures them a winning record even after losing. Then maybe an NIT berth would be realistic.

Five wins would give the Gophers their first ever Big Ten tournament title and an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament, but they would have to beat Northwestern, Ohio State and Purdue just to get to the semifinals.

Carr's pro prospects

Marcus Carr looked capable of leading this team on a run when he scored a career-high 41 points against Nebraska on Feb. 27.

But the junior standout looked Saturday like he checked out. Carr, who averages 19 points per game, was held to just seven points on 1-for-13 shooting in the Rutgers loss. Worst game of the season.

Pro basketball appears to be in his immediate future. Carr is expected to declare early again for the NBA draft this spring. But it might be beneficial for him if he ended his career with a bang this week.

In 2009-10, Tubby Smith's Gophers were led by point guard Devoe Joseph to three wins before falling to Ohio State in the Big Ten tourney final in Indy. That also secured them an NCAA tournament at-large bid.

Adjustments for Northwestern

The Gophers rank last in the Big Ten and 340th nationally in three-point percentage at 28.6%, the lowest in team history if the season ended today. But their 678 threes attempted are second behind only Iowa (689) in the Big Ten this season and third most in U program history.

Pitino's guys might just go out guns blazing from beyond the arc Wednesday against Northwestern, but that didn't help the Gophers in the last meeting.

Northwestern's 67-59 win Feb. 25 at the Barn was the Gophers' first game without Robbins. They established the post with senior Brandon Johnson early. That led to a 31-25 halftime lead. The Wildcats' zone defense, though, dared Pitino to shoot from the outside. And the Gophers took the bait. They shot 4-for-27 from three and were outscored 42-28 in the second half.

Johnson battled through ankle issues to put up 19 points and 11 rebounds Saturday vs. Rutgers. But will Pitino stick with going inside or allow his players again to launch threes with reckless abandon? That could be the biggest factor in advancing or an early exit.