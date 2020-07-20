Monday's first official summer practice for the Gophers men's basketball team will be a welcome sight for players and coaches who have been apart. Richard Pitino and his assistants will finally get to see what their revamped roster for the 2020-21 season looks like in person -- well, mostly.

Junior point guard Marcus Carr, who is testing his value in the NBA draft, is still at home in Toronto. He has until Aug. 3 to withdraw from the draft. The Gophers still are waiting for incoming freshmen Jamal Mashburn Jr. and David Mutaf to arrive — Mashburn from Florida and Mutaf from Turkey. Both are dealing with coronavirus travel restrictions. Martice Mitchell, a 6-10 freshman from Chicago, has been on campus since mid-June.

Transfers Liam Robbins, Both Gach and Brandon Johnson are here for their first Gophers practice. Gach and Robbins have not been cleared to play, pending the NCAA’s waiver process.

Players who arrived earlier for voluntary workouts had to go through another round of COVID-19 testing and quarantine to be allowed to participate for the first day the NCAA allows men’s and women’s hoops players and coaches to officially work together.