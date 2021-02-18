Looking back in his first seven years as Gophers basketball coach, Richard Pitino always wondered what would've happen if his team hadn't been hit by the injury bug at the wrong time.

The Gophers avoided any major injuries this season until this week when starting guard and co-captain Gabe Kalscheur broke a finger on his right shooting hand Tuesday.

After years of having injury excuses to why things didn't turn out in his team's favor, Pitino hoped the Gophers could regroup quickly facing a critical game Wednesday at Indiana.

Looking for the first road win of the season, Minnesota had a promising game from freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. in his first start, but a second half scoring slump led to a 82-72 loss against the Hoosiers.

The Gophers (13-9, 6-9 Big Ten) lost their eighth road game this season after leading 37-35 at halftime and not able to extend a six-point advantage early in the second half.

A three-point barrage and defensive prowess changed the momentum for the Hoosiers (12-9, 7-7), who took control after an 18-2 run. Ali Durham, Trayce-Jackson Davis and Jerome Hunter combining for 32 points in the second half.

Replacing Kalscheur in the starting lineup was Mashburn, who didn't look his age playing for the first time at Assembly Hall. The son of the former NBA and Kentucky standout finished with a career-high 19 points.

An aggressive three-guard attack of Marcus Carr, Tre' Williams and Mashburn combined for 49 points.

After leading 45-39 early in the second half, the Gophers were outscored 13-1 to fall behind by three points after back-to-back three-pointers from Hunter. Mashburn's three straight points helped him set a new career-high with 17 points during a 9-4 rally helping the U answer back to take the lead.

Late in the second half Wednesday, the Gophers resembled a team hungry to end their road woes going up 55-53 on Brandon Johnson's dunk, but they went cold only scoring one basket in the next five minutes.

Armaan Franklin's two free throws made it 71-57 Indiana with 3:09 left to play in the game.

Jackson-Davis, who had 10 of his 20 points in the first half, took advantage of Minnesota's 7-footer Liam Robbins hobbled by an ankle injury. Robbins started the game, but he finished with just six points and two rebounds in 25 minutes.

In his first NCAA tournament season in 2017, Pitino watched starting guards Nate Mason and Akeem Springs suffer hip and Achilles' injuries to squash the hopes of one of the hottest teams in the country.

In 2017-18, Pitino returned nearly his entire team from a 24-win season, but future NBA guard Amir Coffey's season was cut short with a shoulder injury.

Two years ago, the Gophers were led by Coffey back to the NCAA tourney, but All-Big Ten big man Jordan Murphy's back sidelined him in a second-round loss that ended a chance to make the Sweet 16.

With five regular-season games left this year, Pitino will need the Gophers to rally shorthanded to avoid another season failing to reach their potential. A chance at a sixth win vs. a ranked opponent will be Saturday hosting Illinois.