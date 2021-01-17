The Gophers men's basketball game Wednesday at Nebraska has been postponed due to more COVID-19 positive cases announced for the Cornhuskers, including seven players and coach Fred Hoiberg.

Nebraska released a statement Sunday afternoon that the Huskers men's basketball program continued to pauseteam activities for a minimum of seven more days after 12 total individuals had positive COVID-19 test results among Tier 1 personnel.

"Our thoughts are with Coach Hoiberg, his players and everyone associated with the Nebraska program," Gophers coach Richard Pitino said in a statement. "We wish all those affected a healthy recovery."

The Huskers were already on pause due to COVID-19 last week and postponed games against Illinois and Maryland. They will also have to reschedule games against the Gophers at home Wednesday and at Iowa on Jan. 24.

Nebraska will work with the other programs and the Big Ten on options to reschedule the games, but the Huskers have the health and safety of their coaches, players and staff as their top concern right now.

"In challenging times like we are all experiencing, it reminds us what is truly important and that is our family and health," Hoiberg tweeted Sunday. "I unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. I immediately took direction from our medical staff when I found out and started self-isolating. I am experiencing symptoms, but my condition has improved over the last 24 hours. Our program has been hit hard over the last 10 days, and we are all trying to manage it and get through it."

This will be the first game postponed for the Gophers during the pandemic. Pitino and his basketball team had a two-week pause due to multiple COVID-19 positive cases before the season in the fall.

The No. 23 Gophers (11-4, 4-4 in the Big Ten) upset No. 7 Michigan 75-57 at Williams Arena on Saturday. Their next scheduled game is Jan. 23 against Maryland at home.