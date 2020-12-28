The Gophers men's basketball team picked up the program's first Top 25 ranking in three years on Monday jumping to No. 21 in the Associated Press poll.

The Gophers (8-1, 1-1 in the Big Ten), who host No. 17 Michigan State (6-2, 0-2) on Monday night, caught the attention of the country on Christmas Day when they upset then-No. 4 Iowa 102-95 in overtime at Williams Arena.

After falling by 27 points in the Big Ten opener at Illinois, Minnesota responded by giving St. Louis its first loss of the season Dec. 20 in a 90-82 victory at the Barn. The Billikens were just outside the Top 25 after beating North Carolina State.

The last time Gophers basketball was ranked in the AP poll was on Dec. 4, 2017 at No. 14, but the team lost two straight road games at Nebraska and Arkansas to fall out of the Top 25. They finished 15-17.

Richard Pitino's program is off to its best start this season since going 8-1 and being ranked as high as No. 12 in the AP poll in the 2017-18 season.

The latest AP poll ranks nine Big Ten teams: Wisconsin (No. 6), Iowa (10), Rutgers (14), Illinois (15), Michigan (16), Michigan State (17), Northwestern (19), Minnesota (21), and Ohio State (25).

Later this week, the Gophers play at Wisconsin on New Year's Day and host Ohio State on Sunday.