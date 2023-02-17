The Gophers men's hockey team clinched its 29th regular-season conference title on Thursday night when second-place Michigan tied Ohio State but lost the shootout point.

The breakdown:

Pre-WCHA (9): 1922, '23, '24, '25, '26, '28, '29, '32, '33

WCHA (14): 1953 (tie), '54, '70, '75, '81, '83, '88, '89, '92, '97 (tie), 2006, '07, '12, '13 (tie)

Big Ten (6): 2014, '15, '16, '17, '22, '23.