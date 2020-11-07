Good afternoon from a sunny, 72-degree day from Champaign, Ill., where the Gophers take on Illinois at Memorial Stadium (2:30 p.m., BTN). Both teams sport 0-2 records, and it’ll be a matchup of the Big Ten’s lowest-scoring offense (15.5 points per game for Illinois) against the 13th-ranked defense (47.0 points allowed per game for Gophers).

The Gophers are without defensive coordinator Joe Rossi (above), who has tested positive for COVID-19, with defensive backs coach Joe Harasymiak taking over the coordinating duties.

Minnesota also will be without defensive tackle Keonte Schad, out because of undisclosed reasons. Freshman DeAngelo Carter was expected to start at tackle for the third consecutive game.

Other tidbits from pregame warmups:

* Michael Lantz, the Gophers’ first-string kicker, participated in pregame warmups and was making kicks from 45 yards. Kickoff specialist Grant Ryerse (undisclosed) remained out.

* Left guard Axel Ruschmeyer, who suffered a left leg injury and left the game during last week’s loss at Maryland, participated in pregame warmups. The Gophers were without 2019 starters in guard Curtis Dunlap Jr., who was on the sideline in a walking boot, and tackle Daniel Faalele (COVID-19 concerns).

* Reserve quarterback Cole Kramer was on the field but not in uniform. That left the available QB group of Tanner Morgan, Zack Annexstad, Jacob Clark and Samuel Pickerign.

* Tight end Ko Kieft, who missed last week’s game at Maryland, was on the sideline but not dressed to play.