Pushed around for most of two periods by defending national champion Massachusetts, the Gophers shoved back with a tying two-goal rally Friday, then scored the winner in overtime and pushed themselves into the Worcester (Mass.) Regional final in the NCAA men's hockey tournament.

Ben Meyers scored 8:31 into the extra session, sending the second-seeded Gophers to a 4-3 victory over the third-seeded Minutemen into the regional final at the DCU Center. Minnesota will play Western Michigan, a 2-1 overtime winner over Northeastern, at 3 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2) for a berth in the Frozen Four on April 7-9 in Boston.

Down 3-1 late in the second period, the Gophers (25-12) got a goal from freshman Tristan Broz at 17:09. Then in the third, another freshman, Olympian Matthew Knies, tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 13:17. Ryan Johnson scored in the first period, and goalie Justen Close made 20 saves.

The Minutemen (22-13-2) employed a relentless, tight-checking, physical game and got two goals in a 56-second span in the first period. Reed Lebster scored two goals, including a controversial one that withstood a replay review, and former Gopher Garrett Wait added one goal for UMass. Matt Murray made 20 saves for the Minutemen, who were playing 55 miles from their Amherst campus and in front of a pro-UMass crowd.

On the winner, freshman Aaron Huglen found Meyers alone in front of the net, and the Gophers' leading scorer finished for his 17th goal of the season.

LETS HEAR THAT ROUSER BB 〽️ pic.twitter.com/aI73GnYZ7p — Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 26, 2022

UMass used its physical game to set up the game's first goal at 14:09 of the first. After Matthew Kessel blasted Gophers forward Aaron Huglen with a hard check, the Minutemen hemmed the Gophers in their zone and Johnson was called for cross-checking. During the delayed penalty, Lebster's shot fluttered over Close for a 1-0 lead. On the play, UMass forward Anthony Del Gaizo was parked in front of Close and his skates were in the blue paint of the crease at times. The goal was reviewed via video replay, and officials ruled it good.

On the ensuing power play, Wait, the Edina native who transferred from Minnesota to Massachusetts following the 2019-20 season, scored at 15:05 when a rebound off the initial save by Close caromed off Wait's skate and in for a 2-0 lead.

Sparked by a big hit from Knies, the Gophers flipped momentum late in the first period and trimmed the lead to 2-1 at 18:02 on Johnson's goal. Murray made the initial save, but he gave up a rebound that bounced off a UMass defenseman and in.

Massachusetts quickly restored its two-goal lead in the second period when Lebster poked a loose puck past Close for a 3-1 edge at 1:24. Cal Kiefiuk moved from behind the net and put a shot on Close, who couldn't corral the rebound, and Lebster was there to pounce.

The Gophers had a chance to cut the lead a 6:27 of the second when Meyers broke in along on Murray, but the UMass goalie denied Minnesota's leading scorer. At 11:54, Murray made back-to-back saves on Jack Perbix and Grant Cruikshank. At 13:30, Blake McLaughlin broke free on Murray but fired the puck over the net.

The Gophers kept pushing, and it finally paid off late in the second when Broz tipped Jaxon Nelson's pass past Murray, cutting the UMass lead to 3-2 at 17:09.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 4, Massachusetts 3 (OT)

Minnesota got its first power play 1:11 into the third period when Minutemen defenseman Colin Felix was called for interference. UMass killed the penalty, allowing only one shot on goal. With 7:33 left in the third, UMass defenseman Ryan Ufko knocked down Blake McLaughlin in front of the net, drawing an interference penalty. Knies tied the score 3-3 at 13:17, blasting a wrister past Murray for a power-play goal.

Note: The Star Tribune did not send its reporter to the regional site. This article was written with use of the TV broadcast and team websites.