OFFENSIVE MVPS

Ky Thomas and Mar'Keise "Bucky'' Irving, Gophers

Thomas, a redshirt freshman, rushed 21 times for 139 yards and a touchdown, and Irving, a true freshman, carried 15 times for 105 yards and a score. They became the first Gophers duo to rush for 100 yards in the same game since Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks against Illinois in 2019.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Jack Gibbens, Gophers

It was as team effort with many contributing, but the senior transfer from Abilene Christian made 10 tackles, including 1½ for loss, as the Gophers held Maryland to 268 yards and only 79 on the ground.

BY THE NUMBERS

37 Third-quarter yards for Maryland while the Gophers stretched their lead to 21 points.

1 Punt by the Gophers, and it didn't come until 5:09 remained in the fourth quarter.

3-3 The Gophers' record against Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten.

RANDY JOHNSON