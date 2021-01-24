GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Donta Scott, Maryland

The sophomore finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 6-for-8 from the foul line and hit 3-for-6 from three-point range in 36 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

6:17 Time the Terrapins were held without a field goal to end the game, but they still won by 14.

6-for-32 Field-goal shooting for the rest of the Gophers other than Marcus Carr, who had 25 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

49 The fewest points scored by the Gophers against an unranked opponent at Williams Arena since 2016.

MARCUS FULLER