OFFENSIVE MVP

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

The quarterback struggled in the season opener, when his offense managed just three points, but he stormed back with a 394-yard performance, completing 26 of 35 passes for three touchdowns while rushing for another two.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Chance Campbell, Maryland

The linebacker made 13 tackles, including six solo stops. He also sacked Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan once as part of his 2½ tackles for loss.

BY THE NUMBERS

675 Yards of total offense the Gophers defense allowed the Terrapins to amass.

207 Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s yardage total, plus his four rushing scores.

8 How many Big Ten games it had been since Maryland managed a victory.