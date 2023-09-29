The Gophers are trying to break a two-game losing streak and are favored against Louisiana of the Sun Belt Conference. Here's what you need to know about the game.

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

TV: BTN. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 195. Livestream

Play-by-play, in-game statistics

Favorite: Gophers by 11

Weather Forecast

