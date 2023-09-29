The Gophers are trying to break a two-game losing streak and are favored against Louisiana of the Sun Belt Conference. Here's what you need to know about the game.
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: BTN. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 195. Livestream
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
Favorite: Gophers by 11
College football scoreboard and schedule
Randy Johnson's Gophers prediction
Gophers
Fleck's Gophers have rebounded from bad losses. Now, it's a must-do.
At 2-2, the Gophers need four more victories to qualify for a bowl game. A look at their schedule shows losing to Louisiana could kill reasonable chances of getting a bid.
MLB errors on track to set record low for 3rd year in row
Make no mistake, errors are becoming increasingly rare in the major leagues.
Jets know they must try to at least keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' explosive offense
Garrett Wilson agreed with Willie Gay's assessment earlier this week that the New York Jets' struggling offense appears to be a run-first bunch without Aaron Rodgers leading the way.
NFL revises gambling policy, reinstates three suspended players
The NFL has revised its gambling policy and is reinstating three players who previously received longer suspensions.