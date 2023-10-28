More from Star Tribune
Music
Review: With Adam Lambert, Queen proves they still are the champions of bombastic rock
The veteran British band returned to St. Paul for a two-night stand that put guitarist Sir Brian May in the spotlight.
Twins
Reusse: Minnesota native Jeff Nelson retires as MLB umpire with no fanfare
Jeff Nelson got "the talk" from his parents in Cottage Grove just as he applied for umpiring school ... and the rest is history.
Gophers
Badgers score late to sweep top-ranked Gophers men's hockey
The Gophers lost their third consecutive game, falling to the No. 14 Badgers when Simon Tassy scored his second goal of the game with 2 minutes, 32 seconds remaining.
High Schools
Running back's big game propels Edina past Farmington
John Warpinski rushed for 222 yards in the Hornets' victory in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.