The first piece of bad news came before Wednesday's game against Nebraska, when the Gophers announced that leading scorer Sara Scalia would not play in their Big Ten tournament opener because of an injury. Things only got worse from there.

For the second game in a row, the Gophers had only eight players available — and that shorthanded roster could not get past the Huskers, who rolled into the quarterfinals with a 72-61 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Scalia, Jasmine Powell and Kadi Sissoko — the team's top three scorers — were injured and did not play for the ninth-seeded Gophers (8-13). The remaining players struggled with turnovers and shooting droughts, falling to a team they had beaten twice during the regular season.

The eighth-seeded Huskers (12-11) advance to a Thursday quarterfinal against top seed Maryland.

Scalia sat out because of an undisclosed injury that happened in Tuesday's practice. An ankle injury kept Powell out of her third consecutive game, and Sissoko was hurt in last Friday's regular-season finale at Illinois when she hit her head on the floor. The three average a combined 42 points, accounting for 54% of the Gophers' scoring.

The Gophers cut a 20-point deficit to 10 with a strong fourth quarter, but they had too much ground to make up. Gadiva Hubbard and Katie Borowicz scored 12 points each for the Gophers, who were outscored 34-16 in the paint and managed only three points off turnovers to the Huskers' 16.

Junior guard Sam Haiby of Moorhead, Minn., led Nebraska with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen had predicted a fast start would be essential in a game that tipped off at 10 a.m. The Gophers kept it close in the first quarter, trailing 16-11.

Even then, there were some ominous signs. The Gophers committed five turnovers in the quarter, with three of those coming in the final one minute, 16 seconds. That helped the Huskers close the quarter on a 9-3 run.

The Gophers shot only 25% in the second quarter, going nearly seven minutes without a field goal as Nebraska extended its lead. While the Huskers went on a 9-0 tear, pushing their lead to 29-14, the Gophers scored just 10 points in the quarter. They trailed 38-21 at halftime, setting a season low for first-half points.

Nebraska shot 48% in the first half and had big advantages in many statistical categories, including points off turnovers (14-0), points in the paint (20-6), fast-break points (10-0) and bench scoring (10-1).

The Huskers gave the Gophers an opening in the third quarter, making only one of their first 10 field-goal attempts. The Gophers mounted a little run, outscoring the Huskers 10-3 to pull within 47-35 late in the quarter.

Nebraska started the fourth quarter by hitting its first four shots to stretch the margin to 59-39. The Gophers got some defensive stops and cashed in at the other end to cut into the deficit, outscoring the Huskers 8-2 while continuing to play with energy and determination. They got as close as 10 points while cutting down turnovers and improving their shooting.

