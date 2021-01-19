Gophers senior Ona Loper was named Big Ten gymnast of the week for the third time in her career.
Loper led the Gophers to 197.025 team score in a win over Iowa on Friday night, the highest season-opening score in program history.
The senior tied her career-high in the all-around with a 9.625 to take the event title. Loper took first on vault, bars and floor.
