Gophers senior Ona Loper was named Big Ten gymnast of the week for the third time in her career.

Loper led the Gophers to 197.025 team score in a win over Iowa on Friday night, the highest season-opening score in program history.

The senior tied her career-high in the all-around with a 9.625 to take the event title. Loper took first on vault, bars and floor.