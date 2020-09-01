Whenever Big Ten football returns, the Gophers will be without their starting right guard.

Curtis Dunlap Jr., entered the NCAA transfer portal, saying he wants to play closer to home. The Jacksonville, Fla., native was heading into his redshirt sophomore season after earning All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades this past fall, where he started all but one game because of an injury.

At 6-5, 345 pounds, Dunlap was Gophers’ coach P.J. Fleck’s top-rated four-star recruit of the 2018 class, along with fellow IMG Academy offensive line product Daniel Faalele.

The Gophers’ offensive line of Sam Schlueter at left tackle, Blaise Andries at left guard, Conner Olson at center, Dunlap at right guard and Faalele at right tackle were all set to return this fall, though the Big Ten has since delayed the season until potentially spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The good news for the Gophers, though, is they finished last year’s 11-2 run with six starting-caliber O-linemen, often employing a rotation system or a six-man heavy package for different snaps. John Michael Schmitz would come in at center, each of the guards rotating out for Olson to shift into their place. So a line of Schlueter, Andries, Schmitz, Olson and Faalele isn’t entirely foreign. Andries also has versatility, have started games at both guard and tackle spots.

Dunlap confirmed his impending transfer in a tweet, thanking the Gophers for a “successful tenure in school, as well as on the field.”

“The year 2020 has been a difficult time for everyone,” Dunlap wrote. “During this quarantine, I was faced with many [adversities] and a lot of time to think. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to be closer to home.”