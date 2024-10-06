Dragan Kesich, the Big Ten’s kicker of the year in 2023 when he 23 of 27 field-goal attempts, was 6-for-11 on field goals this season with misses in four of five games. He’s connected on kicks of 53 and 52 yards against Rhode Island and Nevada, respectively, but his misses from 27 and 47 loomed large in the 19-17 opening loss to North Carolina. Against Michigan last week, he missed from 55 yards and made a kick from 20.