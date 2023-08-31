The Gophers will be without their top returning linebacker for Thursday's season opener against Nebraska. Cody Lindenberg, a fourth-year sophomore, was one of nine players listed as out on the Big Ten-issued availability report Thursday afternoon.

Lindenberg is the Gophers' leading returning tackler after finishing second on the team with 71 stops last year and has taken on a leadership role that Mariano Sori-Marin filled last year.

Also on the availability report was wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who is listed as questionable. Autman-Bell suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game of the 2022 season but returned to the Gophers for his seventh season. He was limited in training camp.

The other players listed as out are: defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies, Lucas Finnessy and Hayden Schwartz, defensive back Craig McDonald, linebacker Derik LeCaptain, offensive lineman Jackson Ruschmeyer, and tight ends Sam Peters and Jameson Geers. Kicker David Kemp was listed as questionable.

Listed as out for Nebraska were linebackers Nick Henrich and Jimari Butler.