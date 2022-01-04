The Gophers on Tuesday added to their defensive line via the transfer portal, receiving a commitment from end Lorenza Surgers, a 6-5, 265-pound graduate transfer from Vanderbilt. Surgers announced his commitment to the Gophers on Twitter.
Surgers played in 12 games, starting eight, for the Commodores in 2021, finishing with 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers.
A two-star recruit out of Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Surgers had offers from Vanderbilt and Connecticut in 2018. He entered his name into the transfer portal on Nov. 30.
