Austin’s Both Gach is returning home to play for the Gophers basketball team, the Utah transfer announced Monday.

The 6-foot-7 guard is the final piece to what could be a much-improved team for Richard Pitino next season. Gach picked Minnesota over Auburn, Creighton, Iowa State and Maryland.

A month after declaring for the NBA Draft in April, Gach decided he would transfer if he returns to school. The Gophers are the closest to home. That gives Gach a better chance to receive an NCAA waiver to avoid sitting out the 2020-21 season.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a kid go from baseline to baseline faster than what Both could do with the basketball,” Austin coach Kris Fadness said. “He could get a defensive rebound and be at the rim in three dribbles on the other end. Just a dynamic athlete and explosive in the open court.”

Gach and his twin brother, Duoth, led Austin to a runner-up finish in the Class 3A state championship against DeLaSalle at Target Center in 2017. The following season, Gach transferred to Arizona Compass Prep where he signed with Utah as a four-star recruit in 2018.

After averaging 7.7 points as a freshman in 2018-19, Gach’s numbers improved to 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 21 starts as a sophomore last season. He looked like the Utes best player at times, including with 19 points in a win over the Gophers in November and 24 points against Oregon in January.

A lingering knee injury, though, forced Gach to miss four games and suffer through a shooting slump during conference play.

A nine-game scoring stretch below double figures finally came to an end with 34 points combined against Stanford and Cal in late February. A much healthier Gach followed that with a career-best 28 points in a two-point overtime win against Colorado on March 7.

Since the season ended during the pandemic, Gach has been in Arizona and working out. His twin, Duoth, is at North Dakota State College of Science. But their mother and younger siblings are still living in Minnesota.

“There’s no question he’s just physically matured so much more,” Fadness said. “He went from a 6-4 string bean his junior year of high school to 6-6, 6-7 and definitely a lot bigger and stronger. Watching him at Utah, his ability to attack the basket and finish has only grown and gotten better.”

The Gophers had a disappointing finish last season with a 15-16 record, but Gach will be part of a new look for them in 2020-21.

Pitino’s 2020 class consists of six newcomers, including David Mutaf from Turkey and transfers Liam Robbins (Drake) and Brandon Johnson (Western Michigan). Four-star recruits Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Martice Mitchell also signed during the early period.

Daniel Oturu left early for the NBA Draft after earning All-America honors last season. Still, the Gophers are hoping Robbins will receive a waiver to play immediately and replace Oturu as their starting center. If Gach gets a waiver, that would likely put him into the starting lineup right away, too. And it would also make the Gophers’ backcourt deeper, depending on what happens with All-Big Ten guard Marcus Carr’s decision to return.

Carr and Gach are still on the early entry list for the NBA Draft. They have until Aug. 3, or 10 days after the NBA draft combine (whichever comes first), to officially withdraw their names.

Gach’s size, athleticism and ability to score and facilitate off ball screens might remind Gophers fans of former Hopkins standout Amir Coffey, who is now with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The chance to be another homegrown talent that makes it to the NBA from the Gophers really sold Gach on committing.

“Obviously, getting to the NBA is the goal,” Gach’s older brother, Gach Gach, said last month, “A place that can help him develop into the player he wants to be is something I believe he’s looking for.”