Jordan Guerad, a defensive lineman from Florida Atlantic University, on Sunday announced on the X platform that he is joining the Gophers football program as a transfer.

The 6-3, 295-pound Guerad entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after completing his redshirt sophomore season with Florida International. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors after finishing with 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks for the Panthers. He also was named a 2022 Freshman All-America selection by College Football News. Guerad has two years of eligibility remaining.

A Valrico, Fla., native, Guerad was a three-star recruit out of Bloomingdale High School in the 2021 recruiting class and had offers from Alabama Birmingham and Tennessee State.

Guerad is the second transfer to commit to the Gophers' 2024 class, joining New Hampshire graduate transfer quarterback Max Brosmer. Since entering the transfer portal, he received offers from Kansas State, South Carolina, Louisville and Massachusetts.

* Former Gophers quarterback Drew Viotto, who entered the transfer portal after his true freshman season this fall, announced his commitment to Eastern Michigan.