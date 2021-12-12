The Gophers discovered a gem in the transfer portal last year in Abilene Christian linebacker Jack Gibbens, who leads the team in tackles this season. They're hoping the latest transfer from the FCS school in Texas hits big, too.

Ryan Stapp, a defensive back who completed his redshirt sophomore season with Abilene Christian this fall, announced on Twitter on Saturday night that he has committed to the Gophers. Stapp was on the Minnesota campus for his official visit after taking trips Nebraska and Louisville in previous weeks. Mississippi State, Northwestern and Washington State also had offered scholarships to Stapp.

A 6-0, 170-pounder out of College Station (Texas) High School, Stapp has two years of eligibility remaining. He had productive 2021 season for Abilene Christian, making 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, interception a pass, breaking up 10 passes and forcing one fumble and recovering another.

Stapp earned honorable mention FCS All-America honors as a freshman in 2019 after making 31 tackles, intercepting three passes and contributing 296 yards on kickoff returns. He finishes his Abilene Christian career with 91 tackles and four interceptions.